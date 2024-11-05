Do you remember shopping at Jamesway?

Back in the day, Jamesway was one of those chains of department stores that dotted the landscape along with Bradlees and Caldor, long before Walmart and Target stores completely took over.

At its peak in 1991, there were 138 Jamesway stores across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Sadly, just four years later, there would be none.

Jamesway's history

The first Jamesway opened in Jamestown, NY, in 1961. From there, the company grew to have nearly 6,000 employees and was headquartered in Secaucus.

Financial problems began to surface in the early 90s — in the summer of '93, Jamesway filed for bankruptcy protection and it did so again in the fall of 1995. Unable to recover from that second bankruptcy, the chain closed all of its stores by the end of that year.

Obviously, remnants of old Jamesway stores began to fade away after they all closed but if you look hard enough, you still might be able to recognize where they were. Many were known for having skinny white bricks on the front with a big, blocky overhang, like this former Jamesway in Williamstown, Gloucester County.

Former Jamesway store in Williamstown NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The last Jamesway sign on earth

So, a few days ago, I decided to take a drive up to the Poconos in Pennsylvania, and while up there, I noticed one of those old Jamesway-looking buildings in a weathered, old shopping center.

Former Jamesway store in Blakeslee PA - Photo: Google Maps

Much to my surprise, I found what is likely the last remaining Jamesway sign on the planet, although it's hidden behind a banner (which might be protecting it a bit).

Old Jamesway sign under a banner for Blakeslee Flea Market - Photo: Chris Coleman

Years after the Jamesway at Routes 115 and 940 in Blakeslee, PA, closed, a flea market moved in — and they really haven't done much to the outside of the building.

Old Jamesway sign under a banner for Blakeslee Flea Market - Photo: Chris Coleman

Without a doubt, you can tell that's an old Jamesway sign because of that rather distinctive "J" that used to be in their logo.

Old Jamesway sign under a banner for Blakeslee Flea Market - Photo: Chris Coleman

I have no way of knowing what condition that sign is in under that banner and I doubt that it lights up at all, but still, that's pretty remarkable since that store closed nearly 30 years ago.