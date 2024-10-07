53 old, random pictures of South Jersey found on old cell phones

Do you ever stop and think about what you might still have on an old cell phone?

Maybe it's missed calls from old friends, text messages from relatives that you haven't talked to in years, or pictures of things that aren't around any longer.

Sure, cell phone companies like it when you trade in an old phone for a new one, but if you're like me, you didn't always do that. In fact, I've never done that.

A few nights ago, I happened to turn on a couple of my old cell phones and I found over a decade's worth of pictures.

Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, 2013 - Photo: Chris Coleman Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, 2013 - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And while most of those pictures were of friends and relatives, I also caught several slices of life in South Jersey from the 2010s.

I should point out that as someone who works for this radio station, we're constantly taking pictures of all kinds of stuff. While your phone might be full of pictures of your family members and the most recent thing you ordered at a restaurant, I have pictures of the Ocean City Boardwalk being redone a number of years ago, horses actually running at the Atlantic City Race Track, pictures from inside the old Pathmark in EHT -- you name it, I probably have a picture of it.

