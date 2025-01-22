OMG Amazon! What Are You Doing With This Mattress Pad?
Sometimes it's difficult not to go there.
In this case, that's where we're going - without saying that's where we're going.
Oh, a big shout out to my Facebook friend Ryan, for bringing this to my attention.
(WARNING: If you're easily offended, click out now.)
Amazon's bizarre listing for mattress pad
Amazon has a listing for a Bedlore mattress pad.
If you don't know what a mattress pad is - it protects your mattress from spills, liquids, and anything else. Pretty standard stuff.
This particular mattress pad is $27.99. Again, pretty standard.
Where things go sideways is the main photo of the mattress pad, which is below.
What is this Amazon and Bedlore?
What's that liquid?
Ryan pointed out that in ads like this one, it's usually something like a glass of red wine that's featured, with liquid pouring from a glass.
In this ad, the liquid is not red, and it's not wine.
Sometimes, in similar ads, the liquid is a color like bright blue or bright red, just to show a contrast.
In this ad, the liquid is not red, and it's not wine. It's not a bright color.
WHAT IS THAT?
It's not wine, it's not milk. I - well - I can tell you what it kind of looks like, but I'm not going to do that.
I'll let you come up with your own conclusion.
So, what marketing person came up with this one?
And, WHAT IS IN THE GLASS?
SOURCE: Bedlore Mattress Pad on Amazon
