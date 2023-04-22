One Of The Finest Pizzas Is A ‘Secret’ In The Atlantic City, N.J. Area

I have finally had the “secret” pizza that many have been talking about … yet, only a relative few have actually had the opportunity to sample.

It is one of my two favorite pizzas of my lifetime.

First in my heart and stomach is my son Rob’s homemade pizza, cooked in an OONI pizza oven at more than 700 degrees.

It’s magic.

Here is a recent example of my son’s pizza, which was prepared to perfection. The char and each pepperoni curled with a puddle of oil in each cup is spot on pizza nirvana.

Rob Hurley pizza - Harry Hurley, TSM. Rob Hurley pizza - Harry Hurley, TSM. loading...

Now, back to the most unique pizzeria that I’ve ever seen.

It’s a “secret” pizzeria called “Squares & Fare.” You can only obtain their pizza by reservation and only limited quantities are available each week.

They are located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

The best way to follow (and join the coveted weekly pizza lottery sweepstakes) at Dominic Russo’s “Squares & Fare” Pizzeria is on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Pictured below are our two pizzas from today … Traditional and Vodka.

“Squares & Fare” - Harry Hurley, TSM. “Squares & Fare” - Harry Hurley, TSM. loading...

“Squares & Fare” - Harry Hurley, TSM. “Squares & Fare” - Harry Hurley, TSM. loading...

Dominic also offers a truffle vodka version, along with other varieties.

The quality of “Squares & Fare” pizza is exceptional.

On their Facebook and Instagram pages, they have a 4.8 out of 5.0 overall rating.

I wish you luck in winning this pizza lottery.

