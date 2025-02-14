Authorities say a man from Oregon has been charged in connection to the murder of a veterinarian in Cherry Hill this past December.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 27-year-old Cristian Custodio-Aquino of Portland is facing first-degree murder for the death of 45-year-old Dr. Michael Anthony.

It was just after 7:00 on the morning of December 10th when officers with the Cherry Hill Police Department were called to the 100 block of Sharrowvalle Road where they located an unconscious man, later identified as Anthony. The victim had sustained multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the weeks that followed, detectives with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Cherry Hill Police Department conducted an investigation which identified Custodio-Aquino as the person allegedly responsible for the homicide.

He was charged on February 7th and taken into custody earlier this week in Fresno, CA, by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He remains held in the Fresno County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Daniel Crawford with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 580-2223.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.