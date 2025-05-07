Overnight Fire at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township

UPDATE: It appears that Walmart in Egg Harbor Township is closed today, because of a fire.

Fire crews from several departments responded to a call for mutual aid at the Walmart on the Black Horse Pike at Fire Road.

Fire reported late Tuesday night at Walmart

According to Atlantic County Scanner News, several volunteer companies from Egg Harbor Township were on the scene, and mutual aid was requested from Northfield, Pleasantville, and the Atlantic City Airport Fire Companies.

The fire appears to have been limited to a back-of-the-building stockroom, confined to some clothing.

The fire was reported out shortly after it was first reported. When I drove by the Walmart at 3:20 a.m., firefighters were no longer on the scene. We've received reports that the store is closed today.

No other information on the fire is available.

Volunteer Firefighters need your help

International Firefighters Day was earlier this week. Many fire companies in South Jersey are volunteer departments. They can always use help with financial donations, and most companies are always looking for new volunteers to join their ranks.

