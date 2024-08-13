Panera Bread Coming to Somers Point – What Should Be Next?

In case you haven't heard, Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A are coming to Somers Point!

For years people have voiced the desire to have our very own Panera Bread location in the greater Atlantic City area. We'll have to wait for it to be built, but apparently it's on the horizon.

That leaves one question: What else do we want?

What other chain restaurants need to come to the Atlantic County area?

Trader Joe's is a popular pick when people are asked what business needs to come to our area.

We're limiting our selections to chain restaurants, so Trader Joe's will have to wait.

3 chain restaurants we'd love to see land here

Here are my 3 picks, let me know yours in the comments section.

1. Cheesecake Factory

I'm a little surprised Cheesecake Factory has never opened a location in Atlantic City. One would think the outlets in Atlantic City - or one of the casinos - would be a prime location.

2. Culver's

At last check, there are 998 locations of Culver's, but none near New Jersey. The Wisconsin-based fast-food place has expanded to 26 states - it's time for one in South Jersey!

Famous for its butter burgers, chicken, and ice cream, Culver's has a more diverse menu than most fast food places - and it's all good!

3. Cooper's Hawk Winery

While the place has wine (duh!) it wins with its great food. The sit-down restaurant is fabulous - and the wine is great too!

There are over 50 locations of this place, and all include a restaurant, a tasting room, and a retail store.

The wine is not local, it's shipped in from the company's production facility in Illinois.

What's next?

While we await Panera to be built, we'll hang out hope for the others.

