How are your stress levels in 2025 so far? No mental breakdowns yet? Hopefully not!

The same can't be said for New Jersey parents. The cost of daycare, homes, and even groceries are enough to throw anybody down an emotional spiral. If you're caring for both kids an aging parents... you're an angel.

New Jersey parents are absolutely sick over the cost of childcare in 2025. The stress of managing all of the caregiver responsibilities is taking a HUGE toll. Health problems, mental breakdowns, and even self-harm in some cases, has parents and caregivers at their wits' end.

People taking care of their parents that have advanced in age aren't faring much better. The level of mental overload and worry is enough to result in multiple health issues for the caregivers.

The Rising Cost Of Childcare And Stress In NJ

According to a survey by Care.com, 90% out of 3,000 parents are losing sleep over the stress of it all, while 80% have reported crying on a regular basis. 71% reported an increase in several health issues, while a staggering 29% have confirmed thoughts of self-harm or suicide. That last statistic should be enough for anyone to realize that there's a significant problem here.

When over 40% of the household's total income goes to take care of either a child or an aging parent, it's enough to make anyone worry about the future. This translates to a childcare crisis. There's no other way to explain it. What can be done to lower the cost of childcare when everything from grocery prices to filling up the tank are on the up and up?

Child Care Aware of America has reported that childcare for two children is now higher than the cost of rent in all 50 states. Yep, even right here in New Jersey.

Parents need to take the phrase "it takes a village" to a whole new level. The only way to combat the system is to merge schedules and take shifts watching the children. Easier said than done, I'm sure, but how else can you work, make money, AND make sure the kids are taken care of?

I don't envy caregivers in 2025, that's for sure!

