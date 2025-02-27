Park Police Impound Illegal Vehicle Cruising Wharton State Forest

If you're going to do illegal stuff in a New Jersey State Park, be ready to pay the consequences.

That's what's happening to one person who was having some fun at Wharton State Forest.

Vehicle stopped and impounded

New Jersey State Park Officers stopped an illegal vehicle in Wharton State Forest last week, issued summonses to the driver, and impounded the vehicle.

Officers say they witnessed an illegal utility terrain vehicle while patrolling the Waterford section of the forest.

They ended up charging the driver with tw counts: Operation of motor vehicle on restricted/closed roadway, and Operation of off-road vehicle on state property. The vehicle was also impounded.

The fines are pretty hefty for operating an illegal vehicle in a state forest, and they start at $500 for the first offense.

Danger of illegal vehicles

Park officers say the dangers of riding an illegal vehicle in the park are real. The vehicle could damage or even destroy natural resources.

Officers stress that vehicles being ridden in the forest must be street legal. The need to be registered, plated, and insured. Off-road vehicles of all types are not allowed.

New Jersey State Park officials have made available a vehicle-use map for Wharton State Forest here.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Parks via Facebook

