Parker McCollum Added to Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Fest in 2023

The lineup is slowly starting to form for the 2023 edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the beach in Wildwood.

The event is slated for June 15-18 and will feature headliners Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, and Kid Rock.

Now we can tell you that Parker McCollum has been added to the Barefoot lineup. McCollum is certainly a rising star. His hits include "Pretty Heart", "To Be Loved By You" and his current hit, "Handle of You."

Barefoot Country Music Fest/Parker McCollum

There are more Barefoot Country Music Fest artists announcements coming soon! Listen to Cat Country 107.3 for details!

