Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot
Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot.
Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
At the scene, authorities found a "male who was obviously deceased, partially decomposing, seated in a parked vehicle."
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Charles Vitolo of Ventnor.
A preliminary investigation suggests that there was no foul play and the death appears to be related to a drug overdose, however, the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (609) 926-4051.