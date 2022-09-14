Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

At the scene, authorities found a "male who was obviously deceased, partially decomposing, seated in a parked vehicle."

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Charles Vitolo of Ventnor.

Ramada on Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A preliminary investigation suggests that there was no foul play and the death appears to be related to a drug overdose, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (609) 926-4051.

