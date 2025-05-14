I Tried South Jersey’s New Viral Iced Coffee Shop In Turnersville
I waited over an hour at the brand new iced coffee spot in Gloucester County to try the new drinks going viral on social media. Was it worth it? Well...
I'm just your average caffeine-obsessed girlie who's always looking for a new iced coffee drink to love. When you drink as much coffee as I do, seeing all the hype online about the new 7 Brew location in Turnersville was giving me serious FOMO, so I had to try it out ASAP.
7 Brew Lines In South Jersey
No food, just really long lines. That's what awaits you at the new 7 Brew location on the Black Horse Pike in Turnersville.
If you've had the chance to drive by, then you've probably already seen the line wrap around the entire parking lot. It's reminiscent of when the new Raising Cane's location first opened in Deptford. When I went, the line wrapped around the entire building of the strip mall.
What else do you expect from South Jersey's newest caffeine obsession?
I went on Mother's Day and waited over an hour. About an hour and five minutes, give or take. Just so you're aware... 7 Brew has no food. No bagels, no pastries, no nothing. Just coffees, teas, and energy drinks. Come full before getting in that line.
Long Lines, Delicious Coffee
The line might have went on forever, but it was worth it once I received my iced mocha with banana bread. Yes, it's a thing. I kid you not, it tasted exactly like a chocolate banana popsicle from the ice cream truck.
It was delicious.
South Jersey 7 Brew Review
So, was it worth the hype? I can honestly say that the coffee was so yummy, I'd have no problem waiting 30 minutes for a drink. Over an hour, though? That's a big ask for a girl who needs coffee BEFORE having any kind of patience to wait in that kind of a line.
Still, I say you definitely should go and get yourself a drink from 7 Brew at least once if you happen to be in that area & need a coffee shop. You'll find them at 5200 Route 42 in Turnersville. Just make sure you bring snacks.
