Authorities in Gloucester County say a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in front of a hospital Monday night.

The crash happened at about 8:25 on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road near Regulus Drive in front of Jefferson Hospital in Washington Township.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found that a black Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road when it struck a pedestrian in the southbound lane.

That pedestrian, identified as George H. West by a Jefferson Hospital medical ID band that he was wearing, sustained severe injuries.

A pedestrian was killed on Hurffville-Cross Keys Road near Regulus Drive in Washington Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps

First-arriving officers immediately attempted CPR at the scene, however, West was later pronounced dead at that hospital.

Hurffville-Cross Keys Road was closed for about two hours while officers investigated the accident.

Police did not disclose the driver's identity nor gave any indication as to whether or not West was a patient at the hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Ofc. Edward Appel with the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-6650.