Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Route 30 in Absecon

One person is dead following an early morning accident on Route 30 (Absecon Boulevard) in Absecon.

Car Pedestrian accident

Absecon Police say the accident happened about 3:30 am Sunday on Route 30, just west of the Delilah Road overpass.

Police say the vehicle's driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police have not identified the person who was killed - nor have they identified the driver of the vehicle.

Traffic in the area was interrupted for about four hours.

Witnesses sought

Absecon Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward.

If you can help, you're urged to contact the Absecon Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667 extension 214. Information should be directed to the lead traffic investigator in case #858, Patrolman Joseph Akeret.

SOURCE: Absecon Police Department

