Authorities in Ocean County say a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 70 late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 10:30 near Wilbur Avenue in Manchester Township.

According to the Manchester Township Police Department, officers arriving at the scene found a 2016 Hyundai Accent with extensive front passenger side damage and a person, identified as 37-year-old Catherine L. Camargo of Manchester, lying in the roadway.

Camargo was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 48-year-old Adam J. Lilley of Manchester, was not hurt.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the Hyundai was traveling westbound on Route 70 and shortly after it passed Green Acres Road, it hit Camargo who was standing in the westbound lane under low-light conditions.

After the crash, Lilley pulled to the side of the road and dialed 9-1-1.

Assisting at the scene were the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Medical Services, paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, firefighters from the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company, members of the New Jersey Department of Transportation Diversion Team, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office, and New Jersey State Police.