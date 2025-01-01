A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed in Atlantic City less than 90 minutes before the start of the new year.

The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened at 10:47 PM at Maryland Avenue and Route 30/Absecon Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old pedestrian from Atlantic City suffering from fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities learned that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Pennsylvania Avenue when he entered the roadway. The driver, 61 years old and from Manahawkin, had the right of way and immediately stopped after the impact, per police.

That pedestrian was knocked to the ground and seconds later, a second vehicle struck the pedestrian, dragging him before stopping.

That driver, 54 years old and from Atlantic City, and the first driver both cooperated with investigators.

There are no charges at this time and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting in this investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is urged to call the ACPD Accident Investigations Section at (609) 347-5744.