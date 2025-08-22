If you live in South Jersey, you’ve probably heard it all before: “I gotta get out of this state!”

Between property taxes that feel like rent payments and grocery bills that rival New York, it’s no secret that many Jersey people dream of greener (and cheaper) pastures. But apparently, not everyone is running for the highway out of here.

Recent data from Stacker revealed that people are actually moving to New Jersey, and not just a few, either. It turns out, people from several states are packing up and planting roots right here in the Garden State.

Why Would Anyone Move To NJ Right Now?

It’s not the pizza (though that helps). It’s the money. New Jersey has some of the highest average salaries in the country.

To outsiders, that kind of paycheck is enough to make the move worth it, especially when they’re coming from places with lower income ceilings.

Looks Good on Paper… Until You Live It

Here’s what they don’t always realize, though: what looks like a six-figure salary in South Jersey can shrink real fast when you’re paying $10,000+ a year in property taxes, shelling out $6 for a latte, and still hitting potholes on the way to work.

Sure, it looks great on paper, but it doesn’t feel like it when it comes to funding your everyday life.

Living the Jersey Dream (Kind Of)

For locals, the trade-offs are clear.

Nobody is denying that income potential is real, but so is the cost of literally everything.

So, if someone’s moving to Jersey for the money, let’s just hope they know what they’re signing up for. It gets expensive QUICK.

