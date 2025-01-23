If you follow football at all, you know Eagles fans are.... different. I'll call us a passionate bunch, to say the least. We're not just a fanbase at this point. We're a whole vibe.

We love our Birds and we're not afraid to show it. You'll always see us rocking our Eagles stuff. Jerseys, hats, jackets, scarves, you name it. We go HARD. It's not even just about showing love on gamedays. It's a lifestyle.

Some people even name their kids after Eagles legend. My friend Bridgette's middle name is Reid after former Eagles coach Andy Reid. He now coaches Taylor Swift's boyfriend on the Kansas City Chiefs 😉

This love runs deep. So deep that some fans are willing to spend their money on just about anything as long as it proudly displays the Philadelphia Eagles logo.

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

Philadelphia Eagles Authenticated Snow For $50

The Eagles are currently in the playoffs trying to secure a spot to the Super Bowl. As you can imagine, all Birds fans are on fire at the moment. At the home game against the LA Rams last week, it began to snow. So much so, in fact, that players were caught on camera celebrating their win by making snow angels on the field after the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles organization isn't one to ever give up an amazing marketing opportunity. So, what did they do? They gathered up the snow from last game at the Linc, put it in 100 cute little pints complete with the official sticker of authenticity, and sold them for 50 bucks a pop. Fans went NUTS.

It worked, too! The snow has officially sold out. The worst souvenir ever? Most people would say so. Whoever bought this better hope their freezer never breaks.