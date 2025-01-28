Philadelphia man goes to prison for enticing 12-year-old into prostitution
A Philadelphia man is headed to prison after being convicted of enticing a child into prostitution.
On Monday, 41-year-old Louis Goldenberg, who had previously pleaded guilty in federal court, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.
Federal authorities say in August 2023, Goldenberg began interacting on a messaging app with an undercover agent who was posing as a middle-aged woman with a 12-year-old niece.
From August through September of that year, he messaged the undercover agent, continuously expressing interest in having sexual contact with the minor.
During one of the conversations, Goldenberg indicated a specific hotel in Mt. Laurel where he wanted to have sex with the child.
On September 18th, 2023, Goldenberg traveled from Pennsylvania to the hotel where he had a reservation. When he arrived, he was arrested.
In addition to the prison term, Goldenberg will be under five years of supervised release after his prison term and he must register as a sex offender.