15 children reported missing in Philadelphia — see their pictures

Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help as they search for over a dozen children who have been reported missing.

These kids, some as young as 10, all vanished in January.

If you have seen any of these juveniles, you are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately by calling or texting (215) 686-TIPS.

And here's a reminder: as common as cameras are these days, do you have current, high-quality pictures of your children? While many will answer yes, that's not always the case.

Zahaad Lovington-Walley

10-year-old Zahaad Lovington-Walley was last seen at 7:15 PM on New Year's Day on the 4100 block of Parish Street.

Zahaad Lovington-Walley - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Lovington-Walley is 4' 8", 80 pounds, and last known to be wearing an olive-green hooded sweatshirt with matching sweatpants, a black sleeveless shirt, and black flip flops.

Kasir Hickman

The Philadelphia Police Department needs help finding 16-year-old Kasir Hickman, last seen on the night of Saturday, January 4th, on the 500 block of West Berks Street.

Kasir Hickman - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

He is 5’ 8″ tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with red dye. Police say he likes to frequent the area of Broad and Girard.

Aminah Brantley

Aminah Brantley was last seen around 5:30 PM on January 5th on the 4200 block of W. Stiles St.

Aminah Brantley - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

She is 11 years old and last seen wearing a white and green "Wicked" t-shirt, jeans, a teal bonnet, grey Asics sneakers, an olive coat, and large frame glasses.

Police believe she could be around the 100 block of E. Price St in the city.

Jeremiah Broach

Jeremiah Broach, 14, was last seen on January 13th at about 1:30 PM leaving Boys Latin School at 5501 Cedar Avenue. He resides in the 1600 block of South Ithan Street and has previously been reported missing, having been located then in Bucks County.

Jeremiah Broach - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Jeremiah is described as 6’ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue blazer with the Boys Latin School emblem embroidered on it, tan khaki pants, and black shoes.

Mahidge Peterson

17-year-old Mahidge Peterson was last seen on Friday, January 17th, at 7:40 AM on the 1500 block of Arch Street.

Mahidge Peterson - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

He is 6’ 2″, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket with a jean jacket underneath, black jeans, and blue/yellow sneakers.

Ijaaz Amin-Perry

14-year-old Ijaaz Amin-Perry was last seen at 1:30 AM on January 20th on the 2100 block of Master St.

Ijaaz Amin-Perry - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

He is described as follows: 5’ 7″, 115 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a light gray / cream “Essentials” sweat suit and black Nike boots.

Bashaun Tha

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help finding 14-year-old Bashaun Tha, last seen at 7 PM on January 23rd on the 300 block of E. Champlost Ave.

Bashaun Tha - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

He is 5’ 11”, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, gray or black sweatpants, and Yeezy gray and black sneakers.

Saniyah Stallings

Saniyah Stallings, who is 16, was last seen Friday morning, January 24th, on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Saniyah Stallings - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

She is 5’ 7″, 180 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Olive Kennedy

12-year-old Olive Kennedy was last seen on January 25th on the 9500 block of State Road.

Olive Kennedy - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

She is 5’ 3”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Jayden Vazquez

17-year-old Jayden Vazquez was last seen on Monday, January 27th, at 6 PM, on the 300 block of West Thayer Street.

Jayden Vazquez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

He is 5’ 7″, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Linoshka Rivera

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating Linoshka Rivera.

Linoshka Rivera - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

Linoshka was last seen at 9:30 AM on January 28th on the 4400 block of N. 4th St.

She is 17 years old and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black leggings. No other description was available.

Angel Lopez

Angel Lopez was last seen at 3 PM on January 28th on the 200 block of W. Westmoreland St.

Angel Lopez - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

She is 17 with a dark complexion, 5’ 3”, 150 pounds, medium build, long wavy black hair, and wearing a red sweater, black leggings, and Crocs.

Shuaib Wall

13-year-old Shuaib Wall was last seen on Friday, January 31st, 2025, at 8 PM, on the 3900 block of Aspen Street.

Shuaib Wall - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

He is 5' 4", 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants, a green “Eagles” hat, and Reebok sneakers.

Isiah Amalbert

13-year-old Isiah Amalbert at noon on Saturday, February 1st, on the 1800 block of Master Street.

Isiah Amalbert - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

He is 5’ 3″, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Aubree Edwards

Aubree Edwards was last seen at 9:30 on Sunday morning, February 2nd, on the 1600 block of North 15th. Street.

Aubree Edwards - Photo: Philadelphia Police Department

She is 14 years old, 5’ 4″ tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair braided to her knees. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black sweats.