Authorities in Camden County are asking for help as they search for four teenagers who have gone missing over the past few days.

If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these teens, please call the Camden County Police Department's tip line at (856) 757-7042.

Zaniyah Bryant of Pennsauken, NJ, missing

As of Tuesday afternoon, The Pennsauken Township Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Zaniyah Bryant.

Black female

5’ 5"

125 pounds

Black braided hair

Black eyes

Zaniyah Bryant of Pennsauken NJ reported missing - Photo: Pennsauken Twp Police Dept / Canva

She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, black legging pants, and blue and gray New Balance sneakers. She is known to frequent Camden City and Collingswood.

Tahjhan Irvin of Camden, NJ, missing

Earlier today, 15-year-old Tahjhan Irvin was reported missing from his home on the 2100 block of South 7th Street in Camden.

Black male

5’ 7”

120 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Tahjhan Irvin of Camden NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva

Police say he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and gray New Balance sneakers. He is known to frequent Centerville.

Lazareis Roberts of Camden, NJ, missing

Authorities are also looking for 14-year-old Lazareis Roberts from the 1700 block of Station Drive in Camden.

Black male

5’ 7”

150 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

Lazareis Roberts of Camden NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva

He is known to frequent North Camden and the Crestbury Apartments.

Camryn Jervas-Diaz from Camden, NJ, missing

This past weekend, the Camden County Police Department asked for help locating 13-year-old Camryn Jervas-Diaz, reported missing from his home on the unit block of Willow Walk in the Morgan Village section of Camden.

Hispanic male

5’ 6”

140 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Camryn Jervas-Diaz from Camden NJ reported missing - Photo: Camden County Police Dept / Canva

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers, and is known to frequent Fairview and Centerville.