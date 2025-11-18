Philly’s Holiday Stress Is Real And The New Numbers Prove It
The holidays are coming in HOT in Philly AND South Jersey. One second you’re eating Halloween candy for dinner and the next you’re panic-adding gifts to carts you don’t even remember opening. According to a new survey from Rula, Philly residents aren’t just stressed… they’re basically leading the parade. That means South Jersey, too.
The city ranks among the top 10 most stressed in the U.S. during the holiday season, which honestly… tracks.
Family Tension? Political Drama? Philly’s Got It ALL
A full 63% of Philadelphians say family tensions are their biggest holiday stressor, landing us 9th highest nationwide. Add in the 21% who get stressed by political disagreements, and you’ve basically got the plot of every awkward dinner ever.
But it’s not just the people. Everyone’s stressed by the vibe too. 56% say the pressure to feel festive is overwhelming, placing Philly 15th highest in the country. 44% say overeating and unhealthy habits get to them, which feels extremely relatable for me especially at the moment.
Philly Protects Its Peace… And Blows Its Budget
Here’s the good news: we’re not afraid to bail when it’s too much. 42% of Philadelphia residents admit they’ve skipped a holiday event to protect their mental health, which honestly deserves applause in my book.
The wallet part? Less cheerful. Philadelphians (and South Jersey by extension) overspend by an average of $304, the 5th highest holiday budget blowout in the U.S.
With gifts, travel, food, events, and the occasional “treat yourself” moment, it’s no wonder credit cards start sweating by December.
It’s Okay to Slow Down, Ya Know…
If the holiday season feels like a lot, you’re in good company. This season, our region is giving big “prioritize your mental health” energy. Whether that means setting boundaries, skipping the chaos, or giving yourself grace, you deserve a happy and peaceful holiday this year.
