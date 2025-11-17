I grew up in South Jersey hearing jokes about how we might as well be our own state. It’s true when they say South Jersey has totally different vibes from up north.

Then, I stumbled on this wild piece of history: we actually came this close to doing it. A real life (almost) secession moment.

South Jersey: The 51st State

Back in the mid-1970s, a grassroots group in South Jersey (partly serious, partly joking) launched a campaign to split from New Jersey. Folks down here felt under-represented in Trenton, like decisions were being made by North Jersey, for North Jersey. This led to one of the most memed jokes that, in fact, almost became a reality here in this part of the state.

On Election Day in 1980, six southern counties had a non-binding referendum on the ballot: Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean, and Salem. Five of those counties (all but Ocean) voted yes. That means a majority in South Jersey actually supported breaking away.

South Jersey Got Trenton To Listen

Now, before you think it was some random prank, this ordeal wasn’t just a stunt. The idea was to force Trenton to notice: “Hey, we have different needs, and just maybe you should listen.”

They were frustrated. Things like development priorities, infrastructure funding, and political appointments always seemed skewed toward the north.

The State Of South Jersey That Never Became A Reality

Even though the vote tipped in favor of secession in those counties, it was non-binding. To actually become a separate state, it would’ve needed approval from the New Jersey legislature and Congress. That was never going to happen.

That running joke about how South Jersey isn’t even the same as North Jersey? Turns out, it had more than a kernel of truth. It wasn’t just regional banter. There were real political and cultural divides, and for a moment, we almost tried to act on them.

