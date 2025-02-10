WELL… Super Bowl LIX has come and gone. All I have to say is GO BIRDS

The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely obliterated the Kansas City Chiefs down in New Orleans on Sunday night. It was a 0-point game for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend (aka Travis Kelce) for the majority of the game.

Ultimately, the birds came out on top in a big way. Super Bowl CHAMPIONS, baby!

To nobody’s surprise, Philly went WILD after the big win. Fans flooded the streets, as per usual after any of our teams win a championship game, and things obviously got crazy.

Street signs were wrecked, windows were broken, but the craziest vandalism any of us witnessed downtown after the game was the light poles being removed from the street.

Forget greasing the poles… they took those bad boys OUT.

Now, the city’s got some serious clean-up to do before Friday’s victory parade. A viral video shared to Instagram shows the streets covered in confetti, trash, bottles, cans, and other debris from all the celebrating. The broken windows and lifted street lights show just how wild the party got downtown.

Philly’s Post-Super Bowl Celebration Clean-Up

Crews have already started cleaning, but with the parade coming up and all that national attention on Philly, it’s going to be a huge job. With so many busted city structures, they’ve GOT to get those fixed so they’re not a danger to drivers nor pedestrians.

It’s all fun and games until clean-up, right? Look at the video:

