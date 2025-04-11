Everybody wants to be viewed as the ultimate fan. That’s especially true when it comes to Philly sports.

Whether you’re a die-hard Phillies fan or you bleed green for the Birds, being a Philly sports fan is in your DNA.

It’s not just football and baseball that attracts people to the talent in Philadelphia.

Get our free mobile app

The Flyers, Union, and Wings also have some die-hard fans that never miss a game.

One such fan is Southern Jersey fan Jim Menz of Hamilton Township. Jim LOVES Philly’s professional lacrosse team, the Philadelphia Wings. He’s been going to the games for years and is considered a VIP as soon as we walks into the stadium.

Philadelphia Wings Honor Mays Landing Fire Chief from Cologne Philadelphia Wings|Canva loading...

South Jersey Fire Chief Honored By Philadelphia Wings

Whether you know it or not, he’s also extremely important to the folks in Mays Landing, Atlantic County. He happens to be the Chief of the Cologne Volunteer Fire Company.

Jim has dedicated a huge chunk of his time to fighting fires within the Cologne section of Mays Landing and beyond. For all of his hard work and dedication, the folks at the Wings felt it only right to highlight him as the ultimate fan just in time for fan appreciation day.

They came down to film Jim in action, getting footage of the Cologne fire house and capturing his passion for Philly’s professional lacrosse team.

South Jersey Firefighter Honored By Philly Wings Philadelphia Wings via Instagram loading...

Mitch Jones, a forward for the Wings, surprised Jim with a special visit that included a customized jersey and some other goodies.

It’s all in time for the Wings’ annual First Responders Night.

We thank Jim and the entire Cologne Volunteer Fire Company for their continued service of the South Jersey community.