Philadelphia Wings Honor Firefighter In Mays Landing For Fan Appreciation Day

Philadelphia Wings Honor Firefighter In Mays Landing For Fan Appreciation Day

Philadelphia Wings via Instagram|Canva

Everybody wants to be viewed as the ultimate fan. That’s especially true when it comes to Philly sports.

Whether you’re a die-hard Phillies fan or you bleed green for the Birds, being a Philly sports fan is in your DNA.

It’s not just football and baseball that attracts people to the talent in Philadelphia.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

The Flyers, Union, and Wings also have some die-hard fans that never miss a game.

One such fan is Southern Jersey fan Jim Menz of Hamilton Township. Jim LOVES Philly’s professional lacrosse team, the Philadelphia Wings. He’s been going to the games for years and is considered a VIP as soon as we walks into the stadium.

Philadelphia Wings|Canva
loading...

South Jersey Fire Chief Honored By Philadelphia Wings

Whether you know it or not, he’s also extremely important to the folks in Mays Landing, Atlantic County. He happens to be the Chief of the Cologne Volunteer Fire Company.

Jim has dedicated a huge chunk of his time to fighting fires within the Cologne section of Mays Landing and beyond. For all of his hard work and dedication, the folks at the Wings felt it only right to highlight him as the ultimate fan just in time for fan appreciation day.

They came down to film Jim in action, getting footage of the Cologne fire house and capturing his passion for Philly’s professional lacrosse team.

Philadelphia Wings via Instagram
loading...

Mitch Jones, a forward for the Wings, surprised Jim with a special visit that included a customized jersey and some other goodies.

It’s all in time for the Wings’ annual First Responders Night.

We thank Jim and the entire Cologne Volunteer Fire Company for their continued service of the South Jersey community.

Photos of Some of South Jersey Firefighters Most Memorable Fires

Photos of South Jersey firefighters fighting fires and coming to the rescue when called.

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Cologne Volunteer Fire Company, Mays Landing, Mays Landing Fire Department, Philadelphia Wings, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From Cat Country 107.3