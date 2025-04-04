Philadelphia Zoo: Meet the 100-Year-Old First Time Parents!
Got any plans for when you turn 100 years old?
How about makin' some babies!
That's what has happened at the Philadelphia Zoo, and the animal world is freaking out!
Rare tortoises mate and make baby tortoises
Officials with the Philadelphia Zoo say they've welcomed four hatchlings of the critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise.
This is the female tortoise's first time giving birth - and she's estimated to be about 100 years old! The birth kind of fulfills the tortoise's name - she's always been called Mommy!
The male tortoise who made all this possible is called Abrazzo.
Zoo officials say the births are a nice sign for the zoo's conservation efforts.
They say the births are the first Western Santa Cruz Galapagos births in the zoo's over 150-year history.
Babies to make their public debut
The Philadelphia Zoo says the hatchlings are currently being cared for behind the scenes at the Reptile and Amphibian House, but they should be making their first public appearance on Wednesday, April 23rd, which is actually the 93rd anniversary of the day Mommy arrived at the zoo.
Chances are, if you're ever been to the Philadelphia Zoo, you've seen Mommy!
Abrazzo didn't enter the picture until 2020. He came via a breeding program from a zoo in South Carolina.
The Zoo says the public will have a chance to name the little ones.
More big news: The four hatchlings hatched on February 27th, but there are still more eggs that are being monitored. So, the Mommy and Abazzo family could be growing even more!
How would you like to have your first kids at age 100?
