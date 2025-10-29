The holidays are creeping closer, and if your calendar is already filling up with parties and shopping trips, make sure you leave a little room for one of Cape May’s most beloved traditions, the annual Sip & Shop at Willow Creek Winery, returning Friday, December 12 through Sunday, December 14.

Get our free mobile app

Shop, Sip & Celebrate

Set in the heart of Cape May wine country, this open-air artisan market brings together local makers, cozy vibes, and the scent of mulled wine drifting through the winery. The event runs rain or shine, so grab your coat, bundle up, and enjoy an afternoon of holiday cheer.

Shoppers can expect dozens of South Jersey artisans offering everything from handmade jewelry and candles to gourmet treats and festive décor. Between browsing, you can warm up with one of Willow Creek’s holiday drink specials, the fan-favorite mulled wine and Willow Whips (their signature frozen cocktail with a seasonal twist).

Wine night Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash loading...

A Cape May Holiday Tradition

If you’ve ever been to the vineyard during the holidays, you know it’s a full-on festive scene: twinkling lights, fire pits, live music, and plenty of good company. Locals and visitors alike make it part of their Cape May holiday weekend and tables really do book fast.

So if you’re planning to sip, shop, and soak in the season, now’s the time to reserve your spot.

READ MORE: Beloved South Jersey Bakery Reopens In 2026

Vendor applications for outdoor booths are open now, too! Click here for details on how to join the lineup.

Warm drinks, local goods, and vineyard magic… it’s everything you need to kick off the holiday season right.

Rent This Beautiful Christmas House in Cape May, NJ This VRBO home is available to rent year-round. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly