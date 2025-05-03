If you've ever grabbed food at a fast food restaurant at lunchtime, you know how crazy and crowded it can be.

Workers frantically running around, burgers and fries flying out the door, and a dozen or so cars lined up in the drive-thru.

And then one day, it all disappears.

That's exactly what happened early last year at a popular fast food restaurant in Atlantic County when in January 2024, Wendy's on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton abruptly closed.

There one day, gone the next.

A Familiar Spot for Locals

That Wendy's was a bit of a local landmark. While I was not able to find out exactly when it opened, the earliest Google Maps picture of the area from 2008 shows it alive and well, so it was there for at least 15 years.

Wendy's in Hammonton NJ Closed Wendy's in Hammonton NJ Closed - Photo: Google Maps loading...

But business is business, and this Wendy's did face some stiff competition. Burger King, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Applebee's, and the Silver Coin Diner are all practically next to each other.

And just because you have a good product — in this case, widely-enjoyed food like burgers, fries, and chicken nuggets — that doesn't guarantee success.

However, in this case, based on signs on the windows, it appears this particular Wendy's lost its lease and, since shutting down, that building has sat empty.

Looking Into a Shuttered NJ Wendy’s

We recently decided to take a look inside to see what a closed fast food restaurant looks like

Former Wendy's in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Google Maps Former Wendy's in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Gone are the tables and chairs, the menu boards, the food, the trash cans, and everything else -- but it still looks and feels like a Wendy's. But now it's just sad and a little creepy.

Please note: This building has NOT been abandoned. All of these pictures were taken from the outside looking in.

Wendy's in Hammonton Closes - January 2024 Here today, gone tomorrow -- Wendy's in Hammonton recently closed. Here's what it looks like inside. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman