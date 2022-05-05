A 15-year-old student from Arthur P. Schalick High School in Pittsgrove was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Salem County.



It absolutely breaks our hearts to share news like this.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. along Route 553 when a sedan being driven by a 16-year-old on westbound McKishen Rd. failed to stop at the intersection of 553/Buck Rd., NJ.com reports.

Somehow the vehicle became airborne and struck a tree off Rt. 553. The 15-year-old passenger did not survive. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The identities of both are being withheld by New Jersey State Police. No other details regarding the investigation into the crash were reported. The 16-year-old was presumably driving on a learner's permit.

Schalick High School Superintendent Matthew Carey spoke about the tragedy in a statement, saying, “The Pittsgrove Township School District was deeply saddened to receive the news of the sudden passing of a Schalick High School student. The student’s unexpected death has deeply affected our students, staff, and the entire community. We extend our condolences, thoughts, prayers, and support to the family.”

The Pittsgrove Twp. community continues to be in mourning after resident 17-year-old Christopher Jambor died in a bicycle accident last month, NJ.com reports, and the tragic death just this week of 62-year-old Robert W. Sanger, also of Pittsgrove, who reportedly fell from the Ferris Wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City while the ride was undergoing maintenance.

Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of both teenagers, and the entire Pittsgrove community.

