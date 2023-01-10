Pizza Hut is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite from the 90’s

If you're a child of the 1990s you will remember the Pizza Hut “Big New Yorker” pizza.

Well starting Feb 1, it is coming back.

A Change.org petition launched online had nearly 3,500 signatures as of Jan. 10.

The 16-inch pizza that features six oversized and foldable slices that resemble a big ole New York slice of pizza will be back on the menu for the first time in 25 years.

For $13.99, fans of the nostalgic pie can get a 16-inch pie featuring “six oversized, foldable slices with a crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning,” according to a product description.

There are a few local pizza Hut locations in our listening area:

1541 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township

335 E White Horse Pike, Absecon

301 S Main Rd, Vineland

45 Cornwell Dr, Bridgeton

209 Recovery Rd, Manahawkin

3301 Rte 9 S, Rio Grande

I can honestly say I haven't been to a Pizza Hut in quite some time, but might have to meander back to one for this limited-time offer to relive a little bit of my childhood.