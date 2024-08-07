Plane Crash Lands on Corbin City Farm [VIDEO]
You'd probably notice if a plane crash landed near you, right?
I mean, it's not a usual day kind of thing.
Video shows plane in farm field.
Tom Sherby says a plane ended up in the Surran's Nursery field in Cape May County Wednesday afternoon - and, no, there were no flight plans filed ahead of time.
Thanks to Tom Sherby for sharing his video with us.
Pilot in custody
No official word from authorities yet about just what happened.
Sherby tells us the man flying the plane was taken into police custody for stealing the plane.
More information coming as it's made available.
