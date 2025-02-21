Pleasantville Man Indicted By Grand Jury For Killing Live-In Girlfriend

Pleasantville Man Indicted By Grand Jury For Killing Live-In Girlfriend

Courtesy of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

It's a load of trouble for a 26-year-old Pleasantville man.

Authorities say Boris Lainez-Rosales murdered his live-in girlfriend, and then tampered with evidence.

Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash
loading...

Atlantic County Grand Jury indicts Lainez-Rosales

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a county grand jury has indicted Boris Lainez-Rosales for the murder of Leslianet Quintana-Betancourt, 25,  last December.

Prosecutors say the incident happened in the early morning of December 2, 2024. Just before 2 am, police received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive female - Quintana-Betancourt.

Medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Pleasantville Police and the Prosecutor's Major Crime Unit also responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.

The investigation found Lainez-Rosales inflicted multiple blunt-force injuries on Quintana-Bentacourt,  which resulted in her death.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Syarafina Yusof on Unsplash
loading...

Lainez-Rosales arrested

Once the investigation happened, Lainez-Rosales was arrested and remains in the Atlantic County Jail.

No upcoming court date on the charges has been announced.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey

Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.
Filed Under: AC Facebook, Arrested, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Murder, Pleasantville, Police
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3