Pleasantville Man Indicted By Grand Jury For Killing Live-In Girlfriend
It's a load of trouble for a 26-year-old Pleasantville man.
Authorities say Boris Lainez-Rosales murdered his live-in girlfriend, and then tampered with evidence.
Atlantic County Grand Jury indicts Lainez-Rosales
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a county grand jury has indicted Boris Lainez-Rosales for the murder of Leslianet Quintana-Betancourt, 25, last December.
Prosecutors say the incident happened in the early morning of December 2, 2024. Just before 2 am, police received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive female - Quintana-Betancourt.
Medical personnel responded and transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Pleasantville Police and the Prosecutor's Major Crime Unit also responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.
The investigation found Lainez-Rosales inflicted multiple blunt-force injuries on Quintana-Bentacourt, which resulted in her death.
Lainez-Rosales arrested
Once the investigation happened, Lainez-Rosales was arrested and remains in the Atlantic County Jail.
No upcoming court date on the charges has been announced.
