A Pleasantville man is headed to prison for luring a young girl to a park for sex.

On Thursday, 21-year-old Javier Erazo was sentenced to four years behind bars following his plea of guilty to luring/enticing a child by various means. Once released, he will be under parole supervision for life and must register as a Megan's Law offender.

Authorities say an investigation began when the Atlantic City Police Department received information on June 25th of this year that Erazo was traveling to an Atlantic City park to meet up with a 13-year-old girl that he met on Snapchat for purposes of engaging in sexual activity.

Once seen with the girl, Erazo was arrested.

Javier Erazo of Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

He later admitted to engaging in sexually explicit chat with the teen via Snapchat and Roblox with the intention of engaging in sexual relations with her.