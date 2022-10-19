If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better.

Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.

In case you haven't noticed, grocery carts are left literally anywhere and everywhere these days. The sad part is, it doesn't really matter which store you go to, either. Although, I have to admit, there are stores where the situation is worse than others.

The one store that has a really bad cart situation is the Walmarts in BOTH Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township. Honestly, I'm not entirely sure whether it's a problem having to do with how short staffed they are or what, but the carts are always overflowing at their corrals. They're either overflowing from there or they're making the parking lot a mess because so many spots are littered with them. It's sad, honestly.

I hate to judge, but it really does make the entire experience of grocery shopping even more of a chore than it already is. I know I'm not the only one who feels this way, either. If you're doing your part and putting your cart back where it belongs, then this is not directed at you.

What can be done about it? Anything? The only thing we, the average shoppers, can really do is to be responsible for ourselves. Whatever you do, PLEASE do not just abandon your cart in a random parking spot when you're done with it. Put it away where it belongs and make the job of the people who have to come to collect them a bit easier. Maybe then, the parking lots won't always be such a stressful experience.

