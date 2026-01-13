As a South Jersey girl, I have to say that I wasn’t shocked, but I was still proud to see my town get this kind of recognition.

Mays Landing has officially been named the best place to retire in New Jersey, according to a new reports. Honestly? It makes total sense.

Why New Jersey Ranked Safest For Retirees

The ranking builds on results from a recent study that analyzed crime rates, scams targeting seniors, road safety, fall risks, healthcare availability, and more. Believe it or not, New Jersey came out on top as the safest state for retirees.

That statewide win set the stage and Mays Landing stood out.

Retirees Enjoying The Outdoors Photo by Diana Parkhouse on Unsplash loading...

Small-Town Chill With Nature Access

Mays Landing sits along the Great Egg Harbor River, which is perfect for people who LOVE an active life near the water. Lake Lenape Park is close by and stretches across more than 2,000 acres. It’s got the best walks, picnics, and backdrop to just enjoy the outdoors.

Add in the several nearby golf courses and it’s easy to see the appeal for people who want to stay active without too much chaos once they choose to enter retirement.

Active Retirement Photo by Joseph Corl on Unsplash loading...

It’s Close To Everything, But Far From The Noise

Quiet doesn’t have to mean isolated. Atlantic City is about half hour drive. Philadelphia is under an hour. Baltimore is just over two hours, and even New York City is doable.

This means retirees have access to top healthcare systems, airports, and culture without living in the middle of it all.

A Quarter Plant Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

Affordability (By New Jersey Standards)

According to reports, Mays Landing has a population of around 6,000, with an estimated average monthly cost of living at $1,828. The average monthly mortgage is under $2000. With numbers like that, it’s a town that feels almost refreshing for New Jersey. Sometimes, it’s easy to forget you’re still in the Garden State.

Quite honestly, it’s a slower life, without feeling cut off. That balance of peace and fun? For retirees, I imagine that’s everything.

