This one hurts. If your backyard’s been the go-to summer hangout thanks to an above ground pool, there’s some tough news: more than 5.2 million pools sold across the U.S. and Canada are being recalled due to a serious safety risk.

Multiple sources report the recall covers pools from Bestway, Intex Recreation, and Polygroup… all big names you’ve definitely seen at stores like Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Costco, and even Amazon.

Over 5 Million Aboveground Pools Recalled After Tragic Drownings

The problem? The compression straps running along the outside of the pool can act like a little step. You see where I’m going with this? It can give small children a dangerous way to climb into the water unsupervised.

Tragically, nine drowning deaths have been reported. So while this recall might disrupt some backyard fun, it’s clear that safety has to come first.

Which Pools Are Affected?

All of the pools in the recall are 48 inches tall or more, with more specific details listed on the recall sites.

Some were sold as far back as 2002 and as recently as this year, so even if your pool isn’t brand new, it’s worth double-checking.

Summer Swimming Tradition Meets A Bittersweet End

A lot of us know families (myself included) with kids who basically live in those pools all summer.

It’s sad to see them come down, but when it comes to kids’ safety, there's really no debate.

Better safe than sorry… always.

