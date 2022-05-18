Police Are Looking for Woman Last Seen in Atlantic County, NJ

Police are looking for a 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday in Minotola, Atlantic County.

According to a Facebook post from police in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, Rosanell “Rose” Alvarado was reported missing by her family on May 18, 2022.

Rose was last known to be at her home located on the 100 block of W. Pacific in Minotola.

Rose is 4’10” and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black yoga pants, and black shoes. Rose also has a nose piercing.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rose, please contact the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1414

