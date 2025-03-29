Police Bodycam Video Shows New Jersey Mayor’s DUI Arrest

Earlier this month, a New Jersey woman was eventually arrested after police approached her as she parked her car in her driveway.

The woman, the Mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey, was returning home with her young son, who she reportedly had picked up from daycare.

Mayor charged with DUI

Gina LaPlaca was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Reportedly, Lumberton Police had received a call about a car driving erratically and were able to track the car to LaPlaca's home, where they found her getting her son out of the car.

The bodycam video, posted on YouTube under the account Transparency Bodycam, is below:

Calls for resignation

According to New Jersey 101.5, LaPlaca did not attend a recent committee meeting where some called for her resignation.

LaPlaca's husband is quoted as saying she's receiving inpatient treatment.

While she was reportedly witnessed driving erratically, it doesn't appear that anyone was injured due to her driving.

