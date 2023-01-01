Authorities say an Egg Harbor Township man is facing charges in connection to a home burglary Saturday night.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says their officers responded to the 100 block of Jasmine Road at around 7:15 for a report of a residential burglary in progress.

Police arrived and set up a perimeter around the house. As the accused was exiting the home, he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, 31-year-old Kevin Wang, has been charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

Wang was being lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

