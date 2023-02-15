This is a story about a man from Hammonton who was looking for Brittany, muddy pants, a pocket knife, and a police chase.

And, inevitably, an arrest and an outstanding warrant.

It all started on Monday afternoon in Moorestown, Burlington County when officers were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Cox Road for the report of a white man wearing a grey sweat suit trespassing on private property.

According to authorities,

The homeowner told Moorestown Police that he spotted the man at the rear of his property and upon approaching him, the suspect male asked if someone named “Brittany” lived at the home before running into the adjacent woods toward Yorktown Road.

700 block of Cox Road in Moorestown NJ - Photo: Google Maps 700 block of Cox Road in Moorestown NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

About an hour later, an officer patrolling the area of Creek Road and Borton Landing Road spotted a white man wearing a grey sweatsuit with his pants covered in mud. That officer located the man in the backyard of a property on Miller Court.

Upon questioning, the suspect provided a false name and identifiers to police. During the questioning the suspect suddenly threw a pocketknife on the ground and fled on foot. After a foot chase officers were successfully able to take him into custody.

Police were able to identify the man as 37-year-old Anthony Autuori of Hammonton, who has been charged with obstruction of administration of law and hindering apprehension.

Autuori was then transported to the Salem City Police Department and turned over to their officers due to an outstanding warrant out of their jurisdiction.

Moorestown Police Chief Walter B. Walczak said in a statement,

The vigilance of the residents making the call to police and the duties performed by the officers during this incident proudly demonstrate a commitment to the safety of the Moorestown community.

Police did not indicate who "Brittany" was.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

