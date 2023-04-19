Police In Egg Harbor Township NJ Look to Identify Suspects

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men "in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Police say the suspects were operating the vehicle below, and they want to know who the men are.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department Egg Harbor Township Police Department loading...

If you can help the police, you're urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at 609-926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made via this link: https://eht.prophoenix.com/#/home.

Get our free mobile app

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

South Jersey Beach Tag Guide 2023 Here's how much you'll pay for beach tags at each South Jersey beach for the 2023 season.