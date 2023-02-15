UPDATE: Police report Tremain Hinton has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below.

Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help finding a missing man.

The Manchester Township Police Department continues to search for Tremain Hinton, who was last seen on February 14th at about 7:30 AM in Lakewood near the intersection of Massachusettes Ave. and Prospect Street.

Officials did not provide a description of Hinton, except that he was last seen wearing a light blue sweatsuit.

Numerous investigative steps have already been taken to locate Tremain; however, his location remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester Township Police at (732) 657-6111.

