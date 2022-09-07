Officials in South Jersey are asking for your help locating a missing endangered woman.

The Winslow Township Police Department says Linda Basile was reported missing on Wednesday, September 7th.

She is believed to be driving a red 2010 four-door Jeep Wrangler with NJ registration V93-CWP.

She was last known to be in the Sicklerville area at around 4 PM.

Get our free mobile app

According to police, "she reportedly frequents the area of Batsto and may be driving off-road in the woods."

Authorities have not indicated why they consider her to be endangered nor have they provided a physical description.

If you have seen Basile, you are urged to contact Winslow Township Police at (609) 561-3300.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey