Police, K9s to Search Trails Across Cape May County This Week

You can expect to see a large presence of police officers and K9 dogs this week around Cape May County.

The Cape May County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting their annual Tracking & Trailing Seminar this week and they are expecting police from around the east coast to attend.

Police from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Maryland will be taking to residential neighborhoods running trails in Cape May County with their K9 partners.

The Cape May County Sheriff's Office says the seminar will happen Monday, March 14 - Friday, March 18. Every town in Cape May County will be utilized at some point during the week, according to the office.

This annual in-service training welcomes police agencies from all over the East Coast.

The Cape May Sheriff's Office asks that you not be alarmed when you see the training exercises and please don't interrupt them, either.

On their Facebook page, the Cape May County Sheriff's office asks for the public's cooperation so the K9 forces can be prepared to serve them.

Spread the word to your neighbors who may not have social media and thank you all for your help and understanding. This kind of training is what helps us be ready whenever we are called upon to K9 services.

