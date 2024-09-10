Police Looking For Missing 29-Year-Old Mays Landing Man

It has to be one of the most nerve-wracking experiences: you're missing a loved one and have no idea of their whereabouts.

Police search for missing man

Hamilton Township Police are asking for the public's help to find Roberty Bryant, 29, of Mays Landing.

Police say Bryant was last seen in the Cloverleaf Development in Mays Landing. He was seen walking in the area Saturday night, wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack.

Bryant is described as a "white male, approximately 5’09”, weighing 160lbs."

If you can help police with information, you're urged to call the Township of Hamilton Police Department at 609-625-2700, extension 1.

SOURCE: Township of Hamilton Police Department

