Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash.

On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Following an investigation, police say the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Michael Molloy of Wexford, Ireland.

A warrant was issued for Molloy, charging him with fourth-degree unlawful taking of means of conveyance and third-degree criminal mischief.

Officials with the North Wildwood Police Department tell WPG Talk Radio 95.5 that they believe Molloy is no longer in the country.

Should you have any information, you are asked to contact police at (609) 522-2030.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

