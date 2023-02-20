The Franklin Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Tiarra Reyes.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities in this Gloucester County community say Reyes was reported missing by her family last Thursday, February 16th, and was last seen leaving an address on the 1900 block of Grant Avenue.

Description

5' 1" tall

120 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

1900 block of Grant Avenue in Franklin Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps 1900 block of Grant Avenue in Franklin Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Her family was unable to provide a clothing description.

If you have seen Tiarra Reyes or have any information, you are urged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at (856) 694-1414.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children