Police Search For Missing 28-year-old Woman From Gloucester County, NJ
The Franklin Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 28-year-old Tiarra Reyes.
Authorities in this Gloucester County community say Reyes was reported missing by her family last Thursday, February 16th, and was last seen leaving an address on the 1900 block of Grant Avenue.
Description
- 5' 1" tall
- 120 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
Her family was unable to provide a clothing description.
If you have seen Tiarra Reyes or have any information, you are urged to contact the Franklin Township Police Department at (856) 694-1414.
