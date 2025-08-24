Tragedy in Franklin Township , New Jersey Sunday morning as a man was struck by a car on the roadway. He died of his injuries.

The word on the accident comes from Franklin Township Police.

READ MORE: Woman Arrested With Gun Outside Delsea Drive Skating Rink

READ MORE: Ocean City Boardwalk Hotel Plans Fall Through

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Franklin Township Police say Newfield man died in accident

Franklin Township Police say they were called out to Madison Avenue in Newfield, New Jersey just after 8am Sunday for a report of a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian.

Police say their investigation determined a car was southbound on Madison Avenue when it hit a pedestrian, who was believed to have been jogging on the south side of the road. The car had left the scene.

A short time later police received a 9-1-1 call from Emmanuel Anakwah, 36, of Newfield who told police he had been involved in an accident on Madison Avenue. Police located Anakwah and he was taken into custody without incident.

Victim was from Newfield

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as Mckeon C. Mckeon-Fish, 35, of Newfield.

Anakwah has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. He was released from custody, and will be required to appear in court.

No additional charges have been announced. The accident remains under investigation.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department

The Magnicent Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly