Have you seen or heard from Kiersten over the last couple of days?

Get our free mobile app

A South Jersey family is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Gloucester County.

Keirsten Savage Reported Missing from Malaga

The Franklin Township Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance of Keirsten Savage, a 40-year-old woman from Malaga, New Jersey, who was last seen on Sunday, August 4th.

According to authorities, Keirsten was last seen at her residence wearing dark-colored clothing.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Keirsten has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing and endangered person, a designation that raises the urgency of the search.

Keirsten Savage Missing From Malaga Franklin Township Police Department loading...

What You Can Do to Help

Police are urging anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. If you live in the Malaga area, check your security cameras, doorbell footage, or dashcams from August 4th and the surrounding days.

Even the smallest detail could help investigators locate Keirsten.

If you have any information that could assist in this case, please contact:

Detective Dylan Colclough with the Franklin Township Police Department. The phone number is 609-579-1168.

Share This Information

Please consider sharing this alert with others across Gloucester County and South Jersey.

Community awareness is crucial in missing persons cases, and your efforts could help bring Keirsten home safely.

Stay tuned to local news and the Franklin Township Police Department for any updates.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis