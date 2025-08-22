Name something you don't need at the roller skating rink.

A gun would be a good and appropriate answer.

A Philadelphia woman has learned the hard way that you not only shouldn't take a gun to a skating rink, but you shouldn't be waving it around and making threats.

Philadelphia Woman Arrested by Franklin Township Police

Police in Franklin Township, New Jersey, say they were called to the SK847 Skating Center on Delsea Drive at 1:25 this morning (Friday, August 22). They were responding to a complaint about a woman with a gun.

As police arrived, they stopped a vehicle as it was attempting to leave. The driver, Dacachelle Johnson, 30, of Philadelphia was detained and eventually found to be in possession of a handgun, a 9mm weapon with a large capacity magazine and hollow point bullets. Officers say the gun was on the car's front seat, in plain view.

Johnson faces a number of charges and is being held in the Salem County Jail.

Police Say Argument with Ex-Boyfriend Occurred

Police say Johnson made it known she had a weapon during an argument with a former romantic partner. He threatened to call 9-1-1, and she threatened to shoot him.

The case remains under investigation.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

